Robert Downey Jr. star in adaptation of ‘The Sympathizer’ directed by Park Chan-wook

Robert Downey Jr. head the cast of ‘The Sympathizer’, the television adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer-winning novel that we know in Spain as ‘The sympathizer’ courtesy of Seix Barral.

Published in 2015 by Grove Press, the play centers on a half French, half Vietnamese man who served as a spy for Communist forces during the Vietnam War. The novel follows this anonymous protagonist as he experiences the last days of the historic war, lives in exile in Los Angeles, and continues to move through Southeast Asia.

Downey Jr. will not give life to its protagonist, although it will be the best known name and the main claim of a production than to have a cast made up mostly of Vietnamese interpreters. A production in which, on the other hand, he could play several roles and earn more than a million dollars per episode.

As announced last spring, Park Chan-wook will direct all episodes of at least the first season of the future series, which is being developed with the idea of ​​having at least two seasons. In turn, Chan-wook will act as co-showrunner with Don McKellar, in a production by A24 and Rhombus Media in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film that HBO will distribute worldwide.

This will be his second television foray into Chan-wook after the success of ‘The Girl with the Drum’, the stupendous adaptation of the John le Carr story starring Florence Pugh, Alexander Skarsgrd and Michael Shannon in 2018.

The South Korean filmmaker is awaiting the premiere of his latest film, a sordid melodrama starring Park Hae-il (‘The Host’) and Tang Wei (‘Long Journey Into Night’) which under the provisional title of ‘Decision to Leave’, It is said that it connects with the “darker” sensibilities of the person in charge of ‘Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance’, ‘Oldboy’, ‘Sympathy for Lady Vengeance’, ‘Stoker’ or ‘The maiden’.

For his part, Downey Jr. has pending the premiere of the comedy ‘All-Star Weekend’, Jamie Foxx’s debut as a screenwriter and director in which we will also see Gerard Butler, Benicio Del Toro, Eva Longoria or Jeremy Piven. At the same time, the filming of that ‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ has been pending for years that those in charge assure whoever wants to listen to them that sooner or later it will be done …

Finally we leave you with the official synopsis of ‘The sympathizer’:

April 1975, Saign is in chaos. From his mansion, the general of the South Vietnamese Army drinks American whiskey as the shots sound closer and closer and, with the help of a captain he trusts, prepares a list of the names of those who will receive a ticket for the Last planes leaving the country. The general and his compatriots will shortly start a new life in Los Angeles without suspecting that one of them, the captain, will secretly observe and report on the group’s activities to a superior of the Viet Cong.

In this extraordinary novel, Viet Thanh Nguyen introduces us to the mind of this double agent, a man whose lofty ideals will require him to betray his closest people. A captivating spy novel, a daring exploration of political extremism, and a moving love story. ‘The Sympathizer’ traces a life between two worlds and examines the legacy of the Vietnam War in literature and film, as well as the wars we wage today.