Robert Downey Jr. shows off his pedaling skills on his bike

Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t want to be pigeonholed into Iron Man; luckily, she already has some interesting proposals for other roles.

Robert Downey Jr. took his Bicycle to go shopping in the Hamptons. Comfortable in sweatpants and a sweatshirt, he accessorized his outfit with a navy blue New York state jacket embroidered with the name “Bob” and dark glasses under which he wore his mask.

During his outing, Robert rode his IZIP electric bike, worth more than $ 2,000. Precisely, he usually goes on bike tours with his friend Chris Cuomo, who is the brother of the governor of New York, which would explain his jacket.

The bicycle and its perfect handling of the vehicle were not the only thing that attracted attention. The actor carried with him a translucent bag through which it was observed that he was wearing swimming goggles, Skullcandy headphones and other things.

Among these additional items was a Barbie (possibly for her six-year-old daughter Ari Roel).

Although Robert regained his career thanks to the impetus that became Tony Stark gave him, for now he wants to stay away from the Marvel Universe to prove that he is not the only role he can play.

That was why he was encouraged to be the protagonist of “Dolittle”, whose excessive investment by Universal studios was added to the criticism and rejection of the public in cinemas, to the degree of having been considered among the worst of 2020.

Even so, Robert does not rule out making a second part of the film and his name is already mentioned to join the cast of “The Mandalorian” by Disney, so one thing is for sure: we will still see him succeeding on screen.

