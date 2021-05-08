Robert Downey Jr.’s assistant dies in car accident, actor is devastated

Actor Robert Downey Jr. has taken to Instagram to share one of the hardest posts he has had to make on this platform to date, in which he announced the death of his assistant Jimmy Rich at age 52 as a result of a car accident that took place around 8 in the afternoon last Wednesday.

“This is not news. This is a terrible tragedy ”, lamented the Marvel star. “He was a brother, my right hand, an uncle to our children and a person very dear to all who were able to experience his unique character and wit.”

The famous 56-year-old interpreter has also remembered him as the man who supported him at every step of both his personal life and professional career and his rehabilitation as he struggled with his addiction problems.

“Again, my condolences to his wonderful family, and the legacy of hope and redemption that his life will continue to represent,” he added to close his message.

Several of the ‘Iron Man’ protagonist’s famous friends have paid tribute to Jimmy in the comment section, including Chris Hemsworth: “I’m sorry friend. Absolutely devastating, he was a wonderful human being. He will be missed”Chris assured him.

“I am very sorry to hear this. My condolences to you and Jimmy’s family. Heartbreaking ”, he added Ryan Reynolds.

What a tragedy. Such a good man, ”said Mark Ruffalo, another of the actor’s co-stars at the Marvel factory. “I’ve known him for almost as long as you have, Robert. It breaks my heart that Jimmy goes to the other world. We’ll miss you, Jimmy. Thank you for always being real, for always being there to lend a hand and show the path of light forward to so many people. Another sad day ”.

