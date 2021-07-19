Robert Downey Jr. returns to TV with HBO’s ‘The Sympathiser’

The adaptation of ‘The Sympathizer‘will mark the television return of Robert Downey Jr. twenty years after ‘Ally McBeal’. The best outtakes of Robert Downey Jr.

After more than a decade chaining blockbusters with Marvel, Robert Downey Jr. to return to television thanks to the adaptation of ‘The Sympathizer’, the novel of Viet Thanh Nguyen Pulitzer Prize Winner. It will be the first time the actor has appeared on the small screen with a regular character since ‘Ally McBeal’ ended, almost twenty years ago. For this reason, and because of the fame he has garnered in recent years with the role of Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), this return has become one of the most anticipated of the next season.

In ‘The Sympathizer,’ Downey Jr. will play multiple supporting roles as various antagonists, including “a promising congressman from Orange County, a CIA agent, and a Hollywood film director, among others”, according to a press release. It is still unknown who will be the protagonist who will accompany him in this story that follows a Vietcong spy who lives secretly in exile in the United States at the end of the Vietnam War. South korean Park chan-wook (‘Oldboy’) will direct the series, which is produced by HBO and A24, in addition to Downey’s production company and his wife Susan, who have recently supported projects like Netflix’s ‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy’.

“Adapting the important and masterful work of Mr. Nguyen requires a visionary team”the actor said in a statement. “With Director Park at the helm, I hope this will be an adventure in creative production for Susan, myself, and the crew, and an exhilarating process for me as I play these complex supporting roles. A24 and HBO are the perfect combination of partners. and co-godparents … It’s exactly the kind of challenge I’ve been longing for, and I think we’ll bring an exceptional viewing experience to our viewers.“.

