Robert Downey Jr. mourns the death of Jimmy Rich, his assistant since 2003

The Marvel family is mourning the sudden death of Jimmy Rich, Robert Downey Jr.’s assistant. The actor himself announced it on his Instagram account, explaining that Rich has died after a tragic traffic accident at the age of 52.

“This is not news. This is a shocking and tragic tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approximately 8:00 pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right hand, uncle to my children and loved by all who knew his unique personality and grace … My condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported me during all the steps of my recovery, life and career … Again, condolences to his precious family, and the legacy of hope and redemption that your life will always represent. May peace be with you. “

Rich worked with Robert Downey Jr. since 2003, when he starred in “The Singing Detective.” From there he accompanied him in 22 productions. These were precisely the years in which the actor returned to resume his career after a decade of drug addiction that culminated in the loss of his family, his dismissal from ‘Ally McBeal’ and a year in jail.

The Marvel family mourns his death

Robert Downey Jr.’s teammates also knew his assistant well, as shown in his sad responses on social media. “I knew him almost since I met you, Robert. It breaks my heart,” answered Mark Ruffalo in the Instagram post. “Please, no, oh my God,” Gwyneth Paltrow left a terse. “No words. Just tears and thanks for the gift he was,” Josh Brolin said. “Heartbroken. What a good man,” replied Jack Black, while Ryan Reynolds also offered his condolences and Chris Pratt promised to pray for him.

Others went to their own accounts to say goodbye to Jimmy Rich. Chris Evans shared a photo with him: “I have no words. Jimmy Rich was like no one else. He left an indelible impression on everyone he met. Nobody but my brother Robert Downey Jr. They were inseparable. “

There was also a farewell message on the official Marvel Studios accounts. “You have been a great friend to all of Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and your light were an inspiration to all of us who knew you. We will miss you,” the text said. The Marvel Cinematic Universe began with ‘Iron Man’ in 2008, and that means that Jimmy Rich was one of the founders from his work as an assistant to Robert Downey Jr. Rest in peace.