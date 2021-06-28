Robert Downey Jr lives like the character of Iron Man

Actor Robert Downey Jr is more like Iron Man / Tony Stark than people think, especially when it comes to investing.

Although he had a bad streak a long time ago, Robert Downey Jr has managed to be one of the biggest movie stars in the world thanks to playing Iron Man / Tony Stark on Marvel studios. Now, despite the fact that he has left the character, there are always rumors of his epic return, but it seems that apart from the animated series What if…?, never see him again as the eccentric millionaire, technological genius and saving hero of the Earth.

His level of fame and worldwide recognition have also helped his activity as an investor. In a new interview, Robert Downey Jr revealed that playing Hombre de Hierro It has helped you manage your money, so that it gives you the best return.

“If I learned anything in my years with Marvel Studios, unfortunately, until some next utopian chapter, it is that money moves the needle. Take advantage of innovation to become commonplace. There was no Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe 13 years ago. But a small group of motivated people gambled with each other and then worked hard for a decade. For me, the future is uncertain, but the credibility gap was a little faster just because of this strange association with this character that I played, who understood technology and understood how to put it to work for creative and existential problem solving.

He also continues his film career away from Marvel Studios.

Robert Downey Jr starred The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle in 2020 and it wasn’t very successful, costing about $ 175 million and grossing only $ 245 million. But now he is preparing his return as Sherlock Holmes in the third part of the trilogy and will All-Star Weekend where two friends create a great rivalry for their favorite basketball player.

