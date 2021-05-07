Robert Downey Jr. is devastated by the death of his personal assistant in a car accident

Robert Downey Jr. made a name for himself in the 1980s and 1990s, however, shortly after he had a dark age related to addictions. All the bad was behind him when he was named Iron Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning a stage in his life that would transform him into one of the most beloved and wealthiest stars in Hollywood. But the tragedy returns to the life of the actor. Through social networks he announces the death of Jimmy Rich, his personal assistant, sharing a few words about his friend’s life and grief over his passing.

Jimmy Rich accompanied Robert Downey Jr. as a personal assistant for almost twenty years. He was with the actor in each and every one of the movies he worked for Marvel Studios, always appearing between the end credits; He also supported him for other productions such as Entre Besos y Tiros – 85% or Zodiac – 89%. He passed away last night in a car accident and social networks are already sending their messages of condolence. Downey Jr. He posted some emotional words on Instagram in honor of his friend and colleague.

This is not news. This is a terrible and shocking tragedy. Jimmy Rich was in a fatal car accident at approx. 8 pm yesterday. He was a brother, my right hand man, an uncle to our children, and loved by all who experienced his unique character and wit. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends, co-workers and all the fans who knew him as the man who supported every step of my recovery, life and career. Once again, my condolences to his beautiful family and the legacy of hope and redemption that his life will continue to represent. Peace be with you.

Of course Jimmy Rich was closely linked to Marvel Studios for Robert Downey, that is why in the company’s Twitter account we can also see a publication in honor of him. Rich He even appeared alongside the Tony Stark performer in the studio’s popular first ten year photography, posing alongside him and Kevin Feige.

Rest In Peace, Jimmy. You have been such a great friend to all of us at Marvel Studios for so many years. Your love and light were an inspiration to everyone who knew you. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/O45mKJA1gj – Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 6, 2021

When Marvel Studios released Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% 13 years ago, they were not completely clear about the path that history would follow; but the film was a complete success and the executives of the company continued with the ambitious plans. Robert became the main face of a multi-million dollar saga and built on a strong fan base around the world. Attractive, charismatic and with a large bank account, the actor became a mass idol, someone who had left the shadow of addictions and scandals behind.

Robert Downey Jr. left the MCU in 2019, with the end of Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The film showed us the death of Tony Stark after sacrificing himself using the Infinity Stones; the fans suffered with this creative decision but the actor already had the intention of leaving the character forever. It had been more than a decade and he was in need of fresh air, and although his most recent project, Dolittle – 28%, did not turn out the way he wanted, he still has many plans on the way. Will he be the star of a new franchise and position himself as everyone’s idol once again? The most enthusiastic fans of the MCU want to see him return as Iron Man but that’s unlikely.

