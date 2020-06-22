Robert Downey Jr. in Disney’s sights for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 | AP

Apparently, certain rumors indicate that Robert Downey Jr. could have a paper in the upcoming Pirates of the Caribbean movie, and many fear he might replace actor Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp’s participation in the next Pirates of the Caribbean film is still very uncertain, as they have not confirmed which actors we will be able to see in it.

However, in recent weeks things have been going much better for the actor thanks to all the support you have received through their followers regarding the legal battle with Amber Heard.

It should be noted that they had announced that this new installment would not have Sparrow as the main character, but they commented that it could return with a cameo so that it connects with the previous films and in this way pass the torch to the next generation of pirates.

On the other hand, Disney is now looking for stars that have made them win millions of dollars at the box officeWell, that would be almost a sure success, this is where Robert Downey Jr. comes in.

As indicated by the site We Got This Covered, Disney is interested in Robert Downey Jr. appearing in the franchise restart but not in one of the leading roles.

Robert appears to have been offered a small role as one of the captains In the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie, a role that is said to be somewhat comical and fun, something that is undoubtedly completely what we are used to seeing in the actor.

Robert John Downey Jr. with four decades In show business, he has shot more than 80 movies, making him one of the best actors in Hollywood.

Downey has starred in 6 movies that managed to raise more than $ 500 million each including The Avengers, Iron Man 3, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

In addition, he has topped the Forbes list of actors better paid from Hollywood with income of approximately $ 75 million between June 2012 and June 2013 and June 2015 to 2016

So it’s not uncommon for Disney to want now choose to have Robert in his next production of Pirates of the Caribbean.