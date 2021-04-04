Robert Downey Jr has big plans for Sherlock Holmes 3

Share

After Avengers: Endgame (2019), actor Robert Downey Jr wants to become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood again thanks to Sherlock Holmes 3.

The actor Robert Downey Jr you know you need a big hit after you quit Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe so that viewers no longer associate it with Iron Man / Tony Stark. Therefore, he wants the movie Sherlock Holmes 3 is bigger and crazier than the previous two installments.

The first two installments of Sherlock Holmes directed by Guy ritchie and starring Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law, raised more than 500 million each. Therefore, it is normal that they want to do the third installment, but since it has been almost 10 years since the last, they need to do something great to make such an impact again.

The most interesting change will be that Dexter fletcher will be in charge of directing the third installment instead of Guy ritchie. Although the person responsible for Dawn in Edinburgh (2013), Eddie the eagle (2015) or Rocketman (2019) admitted that the project has been left in the background, due to the logistical nightmare it entails and the increased costs that come with mounting a blockbuster in the middle of a global pandemic. That is why he has committed to working in Renfield, a spin-off of Dracula and the upcoming Paramount + series about the making of The Godfather. Therefore, he might not be the one in charge of once again converting to Robert Downey Jr in Sherlock Holmes 3, if they reactivate the project with force.

Still there are big plans for the movie.

Robert Downey Jr he wants the third installment to be wilder and crazier than the previous two. That is why they will bet once again on anachronistic technology, steampunk influences and the return of Hans zimmer to make the soundtrack. Besides the creator of Narcos, Chris brancato, is the new one assigned to write the script, so it will be very fast paced and they want to mix fiction with real events that happened at the end of the 19th century, which was a very turbulent time.

Are you looking forward to seeing Robert Downey Jr again as Sherlock Holmes?

