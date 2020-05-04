In Avengers: Endgame we were able to see the reconciliation between Iron Man and Captain America, which according to Robert Downey Jr had a deeper meaning.

While Avengers: Endgame Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo celebrates its first anniversary, both the people who worked on the project and the fans commemorate its premiere in several ways. That includes Robert Downey Jr providing a new vision of one of the most important moments of the film. How was the reconciliation of Hombre de Hierro and Captain America.

Marvel Studios caused their biggest superheroes to separate due to the consequences of Captain America: Civil War (2016). So Steve Rogers and Tony Stark never got together in Avengers: Infinity War (2018), even the pending phone call was interrupted by Thanos’ henchmen. From there, Iron Man went off into space and Captain America led the Wakanda resistance.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) was different, since from the beginning we saw Iron Man lost in space with Nebula until they are rescued by Captain Marvel. Since then he doesn’t want to know anything about Captain America. He doesn’t even travel on a mission to kill Thanos, in part because of his poor physical condition. Robert Downey Jr showed a more familiar version of Tony Stark, until he discovers how to travel in time.

Now is when the scene of reconciliation arrives.

Iron Man arrives at the Avengers headquarters and returns the shield to Captain America. Here’s how Robert Downey Jr explains that scene:

“I know he will forgive me for not forgiving him, so I can start preparing for who knows, you know, maybe throwing in the towel for whatever we have to do. It was not just the idea of ​​burying the ax, but burying it and taking the cross together. It was a complex scene. “

Although the scene seems pretty straightforward and short with Iron Man simply returning Captain America’s shield, it’s much more than that. To start, you have to know that the relationship between the two has never been easy. Since The Avengers (2012) had certain deferences that they always resolved in order to defeat a common villain. So Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr performed more than just a reconciliation, as they showed that they were willing to sacrifice for the common good.

Now his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is over. So they must continue their film careers without Iron Man or Captain America. Robert Downey Jr did not start the year well with The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle, but his overwhelming charisma is sure to get him the best roles, he just has to learn to choose well.