Robert Downey Jr. doesn’t follow fellow Avengers on Instagram

. – It seems who Robert Downey Jr. follows on Instagram means a lot to Marvel fans.

The actor, who plays Tony Stark – better known as Iron Man – in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has people speculating about his future in movies after noticing that he no longer follows his peers on his verified Instagram account.

While the fate of his character seemed finalized in “Avengers: Endgame”, followers have clung to the hope that Downey and his character Stark, one of the original Avengers, continue to resurface in the Marvel Universe in some way.

“I don’t know what’s going on Mr. Stark … WHY DID YOU STOP FOLLOWING THE MARVEL CAST ON INSTAGRAM?” One person tweeted.

However, the cast shouldn’t take it personally, as Downey, who has more than 50 million followers on Instagram, now only follows 43 people and none of them are from show business.

It appears that the actor is using the platform to promote things that he is passionate about, including his FootPrint Coalition. The group describes itself as “a coalition of investors, donors and storytellers committed to expanding technologies to restore our planet” on its website.

MCU fans can also cheer that Downey still follows his co-stars on Twitter.