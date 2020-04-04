Robert Downey Jr. celebrates his 55th birthday and The Avengers celebrate it | Instagram

American actor and producer Robert Downey Jr, recognized for his great role as Iron Man, today celebrates its 55 years old in full quarantine but full of love for his family, friends and especially The Avengers.

With almost 40 years in the world of cinema, has shot more than 80 movies of which he has been twice nominated for an Oscar.

As expected, congratulations began from early morning but one that caught people’s attention the most and has touched the world is the nice congratulation from your friend and colleague Chris Evans, who participated in the Avengers movies.

The congratulation was posted on Evans’ official Twitter account, which features almost 100 thousand reactions from Internet users.

Happy birthday to one of my favorites! I love you 3000, @RobertDowneyJr, “he wrote in the post with an image of both.

It should be mentioned that Robert did not have a good childhood since he was surrounded by dr @ gas due to his father, who allowed him to consume them from the age of 8.

He debuted as an actor at five years old with the interpretation of a sick puppy in the absurd comedy Pound in the year of 1970.

One of the most important roles in his life was without a doubt Tony Stark / Iron Man in the Avengers saga and a curious fact is that the actor’s personality fit perfectly with the character’s natural character.

His millions of followers of course were present on this special day so today became trend on the social network of twitter where they have used to wish him the best.

With his great charisma Y talent has been achieved win heart of millions of people and settle as one of the biggest icons worldwide.

