Robert Downey Jr. celebrates Earth Day by planting trees – Tomatazos

Thanks to the popularity and the millions they earn per year, it is common for franchise players to become active participants or investors in associations and projects that seek to help society in various ways. Some decide on environmental actions, while others opt for civil action issues such as racism, sexism, and social injustices. At the end of the day, they know that their names can generate real interest in these goals, beyond the films they star in that rake in billions of dollars worldwide.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Among many others, the actors who are or have been part of the UCM They are among the most popular when it comes to getting involved in these topics. Some become the voice and image of established brands, and others start their own projects. Such is the case of Robert Downey Jr., best known for making the Marvel Universe take off thanks to Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, and who announced FootPrint Coalition during a conference in 2019. The project focuses on reversing the damage caused to the planet, as well as combating climate change through three avenues: supporting scientific advances, investing for start-ups and creating content that supports the use and distribution of sustainable technologies.

The also protagonist of Chaplin – 57% use their various social networks to promote this coalition that continues to rise and seek investors and creatives alike. Of course, Downey Jr. couldn’t pass up the Earth Day 2021 and posted a video on his official Instagram account where he can be seen planting a tree.

In the publication that shows the whole process that he followed with the support of his children he also says:

Happy Earth Day! Every tree has its day… 1 finished, 1.2 billion to go.

A few days ago, the actor also uploaded a video where he anticipated the celebration of Earth Day, leaving his footprints painted on yellow paper. On the official page of FootPrint Coalition You can find a comment from Downey Jr. on his reasons for being part of this initiative.

In 11 years, when I’m 65, if we manage to make a noble indentation in what I consider to be a great threat to our future – the mess we left behind – I’m going back, and I’m going to throw the craziest retirement party you’ve ever seen. , and everyone is invited.

You may also like: Robert Downey Jr. launches investment funds to combat climate change

According to Yahoo! Finance, Robert Downey Jr., who said goodbye to his role as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame – 95% were inspired by acting work to take this important investment and technology step:

From my daily work I know that the best you can be on a film set is a connector, helping all those who dominate a department to discover how to communicate better, and then to also be able to think “there is a better way to tell this story”. It has been a very difficult learning curve. But I jumped with both feet.

Together with his wife, the actor has already invested $ 10 million out of his own pocket to set in motion the coalition whose ultimate goal is to make important changes in the next decade to ensure a better future. The proposals cover various areas, from food to environmental technology. Although the actor has not left his main job, his retirement from the franchise of the UCM It allows you to dedicate yourself more personally.

Tony Stark’s farewell at the UCM It was very emotional and it was considered a great closure for the character, but also for the initial stage of this universe that now seeks to extend its borders. Of course, since then he has been questioned time and again about a possible comeback. Although Downey Jr. clarified that he has no intention of returning and appears to be quite adamant about it, his fans recently launched a campaign to bring him back, although the chances seem very slim at this point and with so many other projects on the horizon that are far away of the character.

Do not leave without reading: Robert Downey Jr. now says “never say never” to return to Marvel