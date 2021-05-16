Robert De Niro’s injury will not affect the filming of the new Martin Scorsese

TO Martin Scorsese it has taken him a lot of effort to stand up Killers of the Flower Moon. The adaptation of the homonymous book by David grann (known in Spain as Killers of the moon) at a certain point in its pre-production demanded such enormous financing that Paramount could not take over the project and it ended up in the hands of Apple, which will finally be the one to launch it on its platform. Once filming began, however, the problems did not end: as we learned yesterday, Robert De Niro has suffered a leg injury in full production of the film in Oklahoma, which has led him to leave the set to return to New York and receive medical attention.

According to De Niro he had to leave, the question remained of how his absence would affect the filming schedule, but as The Hollywood Reporter collects, this will remain as it is. The actor of the Irish (who plays landlord William Hale in Killers of the Flower Moon) suffered the injury in his spare time, and being forced to rest does not seem to have affected Scorsese and Apple’s plans. “While at his home in Oklahoma for the filming of Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps, which will be treated in New York”, has declared its representative.

“This will not affect production, as it was not scheduled to roll again for three weeks.” In addition to De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon has in its cast Jesse Plemons, Leonardo DiCaprio Y Lily gladstone, the latter protagonists of the first official image of the film. Scorsese’s new film, described as “His first western”, portrays the serial murders suffered by the Osage tribe in Oklahoma during the 1920s because of their oil possessions – crimes that required the mediation of the newly created FBI in their first major case. The film does not yet have a release date.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up for our newsletter.