Robert De Niro talks about the injury he suffered during his last filming and assures that the pain was unbearable



Robert De Niro.

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Robert De Niro He said the injury he suffered recently while filming filmmaker Martin Scorsese’s new project was excruciating, but that he is already recovering.

In an IndieWire interview prior to the Tribeca Film Festival, De Niro, 77, said he tore a muscle while shooting scenes for the film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“I broke my quad somehow. I just stepped on something and fell. The pain was unbearable and now I have to fix itHe commented.

“But these things happen, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it is manageable ”.

The protagonist of The Irishman explained that his role in Scorsese’s next feature film did not require much physical movement, so filming can continue as normal.

“What I’m doing with Scorsese in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a pretty sedentary character in a way. I don’t move much, thank God so we will manage ”, indicated.

De Niro reportedly flew across the United States Thursday night to see a doctor near his home in New York; A TMZ source assured that the actor had two weeks out of filming, and that his trip was already scheduled, but he decided to see his doctor upon arrival in the City.

Killers of the Flower Moon, De Niro and Scorsese’s ninth joint work, is based on the true story of a western rancher and extortionist in the 1920s; Actors such as Leonardo Dicaprio, Jesse plemons Y Lily gladstone.

De Niro’s character will be Bill Hale, a man desperate to control the oil rights to the land that was stolen from him, for which he became the mastermind behind the death of his nephew’s wife, mother-in-law and other family members. .

The release date of the film is unknown so far.