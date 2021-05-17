Robert De Niro suffered a severe accident

Robert De Niro is currently filming Killers of the Flower Moon, the new Martin Scorsese movie, where he suffered a severe accident.

Recently, filming had finally begun on Killers of the Flower Moon. There was Robert De Niro, located in Oklahoma, recording the scenes for this new Martin Scorsese tape. Unfortunately, the actor had to return home to New York due to a severe accident. However, this incident will not alter the recordings of the project, and the same actor was in charge of providing information about it.

“In Killers of the Flower Moon, I’m a pretty sedentary character in a way. I don’t move much, thank God. So we will manage ”, assured Robert De Niro. “I just have to do the procedure, keep my leg straight in a certain position and let it heal.” In an interview with IndieWire, the actor also revealed more details of the incident: “Somehow I broke my quadriceps… I just stepped on something and fell. The pain was excruciating and now I have to fix it. But it happens, especially as you get older, that you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it is manageable ”.

A promising movie

In his remarks, Robert De Niro emphasized Killers of the Flower Moon, the new Apple TV + production, and revealed that it would not be released exclusively on the platform. “It has to be shown in theaters. (…) It is a very important component. By the time the film is ready, I hope everything is back to almost normal. “

In Martin Scorsese’s new film, Robert De Niro plays Ernest Burkhart’s cattle uncle, played by Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is about the homonymous book by David Grann, based on the murders of the Osage tribe in the 1920s, a period known as the “Reign of Terror.” At the moment there is no release date.