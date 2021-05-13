Robert De Niro starring in the Lionsgate comedy ‘About My Father’

After starring in ‘At War With My Grandfather’, Robert De Niro re-immersed himself in the genre of comedy to star alongside comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco (‘Green Book’) in a film for Lionsgate entitled ‘About My Father’. The film will be loosely based on the life of Maniscalco himself.

The two-time Oscar-winning actor will play Salvo, Maniscalco’s father in the film. When Sebastian tells his old-school Italian immigrant father that he will propose to his American girlfriend, Salvo insists on spending a weekend with the bride’s parents. Although their cultures collide and the two families seem to have nothing in common, by the end of the weekend they could be one real family.

The film will be directed by Laura Terruso (‘Work It’) from a script by Austen Earl and Sebastian Maniscalco, who, as I have said, has been inspired by her life and her relationship with her father. Producers are Christ Weitz, Paul Weitz and Andrew Miano of Depth of Field, with Judi Marmel serving as executive producer.

It should be remembered that De Niro and Maniscalco previously worked together on Martin Scorsese’s film, ‘The Irishman’ (2019).