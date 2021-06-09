Robert De Niro revealed why he did not star in I would like to be great

It was announced that Robert De Niro had been the first choice for the leading role in I would like to be great. Why did you turn down the role and it ended up in the hands of Tom Hanks?

I would like to be great was one of the great successes of 1988. The film showed us a 13-year-old boy who, after using a wish-fulfilling machine at a carnival, ends up becoming a 35-year-old man. At that time, Tom Hanks came from starring in world-famous films like Splash and Bachelor Party. However, the actor was consecrated with I would like to be great, a film that earned him an Oscar nomination. But recently, it became known that the first choice for the role was Robert De Niro.

This Penny Marshall movie was going to star a very important actor. According to the actress Elizabeth Perkins, who was part of the cast of the film, a few weeks ago, the first actor considered for the leading role was Robert De Niro. An actor who, after a decade dedicated to dramas and films about gangsters, was looking for jobs that would make him explore other genres. In this way, this famous comedy was perfect for him and for the new challenges he was looking for. However, the actor ended up turning down the job and the lead ended up in the hands of Tom Hanks.

Maybe you are interested

Robert De Niro is not having the best time of his life

Why did you say no to the movie?

“Robert De Niro was cast in the role of Josh in the movie I would like to be great. But it all fell apart because there was a scheduling conflict and then they went to Tom Hanks. It’s a totally different movie in my brain with Robert De Niro, “said actress Elizabeth Perkins, who even auditioned alongside the famous actor.

Recently, after so much speculation, Robert De Niro revealed why he did not star in the movie I would like to be great. “We had something with the negotiation, one thing, so it worked out as it did,” the actor said, as part of a short-answer questionnaire that Jimmy Fallon gave him. As he ended up not being part of I would like to be great, the interpreter made another film that also premiered that same year: Fuga at midnight.