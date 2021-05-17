Robert De Niro on the injury suffered on the set of the new Scorsese

The production of Killers of the Flower Moon kicked off last month in locations like Bartlesville, Osage County and Pawhuska, all within the state of Oklahoma. The considered first western of Martin Scorsese adapts the book of the same title by David grann (known in Spain as Killers of the moon), and once its hazardous pre-production concluded, the problems have not ended. After Apple had to take care of the financing due to the reluctance of Paramount, a bad fall has caused that Robert De Niro, interpreter of William Hale, has to leave the filming to receive medical assistance in New York.

Last may 13th The Oscar-winning actor took a plane back to the New York city, hours after suffering a leg injury. Shortly after this happened, we were able to confirm that the absence of the interpreter was not going to affect the schedule for Killers of the Flower Moon, thanks, among other things, to the fact that De Niro was already scheduled to temporarily return to New York to “Take a few weeks off from production”. Eric Kohn, from IndieWire, has been able to speak with the actor and thanks to this we have learned more information about what happened.

The injury took place outside the set, during the interpreter’s leisure time. “Somehow I broke my quadriceps. I just stepped on something and fell “, has declared. “The pain was excruciating and now I have to fix it. But they are things that happen, especially when you get older, and you have to be prepared for the unforeseen. But it is manageable “. De Niro also assures that this break will not affect his interpretation once he returns to Oklahoma to continue playing the landowner.

“In Killers of the Flower Moon my character is pretty sedentary, so to speak. I don’t move much, thank God. So we will manage ”. The film recreates the murders that the Osage tribe suffered on account of oil in the 1920s, and that were the first big case for a newborn FBI. In addition to De Niro we find in the cast Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone (protagonists both of the first official image of the film) and Jesse plemons. Although it will be distributed by Apple, De Niro has revealed that the plan is for the film to be released in theaters.

“It has to be screened in cinemas, it is something important. By the time it opens, I hope the situation has practically returned to normal ”, stated.

