Robert de Niro is on the verge of ruin, because of the coronavirus and his divorce – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Robert de Niro and the divorce with his ex wife Grace hightower, together with coronavirus pandemic, they have left it penniless and almost broke, according to his lawyer.

The lawyers of the actor made the reveal during a recent court battle with Grace Hightower, after she submitted a request to increase the monthly limit on her card, after the Oscar winner lowered it.

According to Page Six, De Niro was forced to cut Hightower’s monthly allowance in half, insisting that he has suffered a financial hit massive after the Nobu and Greenwich Hotel restaurants, in which he is a partner, were partially closed due to the Coronavirus.

However, Hightower’s attorney, Kevin McDonugh, did not believe this explanation, insisting that De Niro has used the pandemic “to financially beat his wife.”

Hightower’s lawyer argues that the “Godfather” actor has continued to reduce the amount of money he sends him, going from 375 thousand dollars a month to reportedly just $ 100,000.

Krauss went on to explain that in addition to the financial demands Hightower is making, De Niro also has millions of dollars behind on your taxes, and the money from his next two movie projects will go to pay off that debt.

Furthermore, the attorney charged that Grace Hightower has continually spent more and more money over the years, spending even $ 1.2 million in a diamond.

The couple married in 1997, but separated two years later. They ended up renewing their vows in 2004, and Robert de Niro filed for divorce who has been leaving you penniless since December 2018.

Information from: El Heraldo de México