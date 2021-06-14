Robert De Niro could have starred in Big ‘

The fact that he could have starred in this film surprised the public De Niro also spoke about ‘Taxi Driver’ and the saga of ‘The Godfather’

Can anyone imagine the ‘Big’ movie with another protagonist other than Tom Hanks? Well, Robert De Niro could have been the protagonist.

De Niro spent last Monday on ‘The Tonight Show’, where the presenter Jimmy Fallon He asked her some true or false questions. One of the inquiries involved the 1988 classic directed by the late Penny marshall.

De Niro, surprising some of the viewers, said it was true. He was cast as Josh, the main version of a teenager who wishes to become an adult and succeeds the next morning. De Niro did not want to delve too deeply into the subject: “We had something with the negotiation but it went as it did,” he told Fallon. “So it’s all good.”

Among the other things that were discussed, was whether he improvised his possibly most iconic line of all his filmography, the ‘Are you taking to me?’ (Talk to me?), Said by Travis Bickle in ‘Taxi Driver’. Once again, De Niro said it was “more or less” true, adding that it is without a doubt the phrase he hears the most from fans.

The presenter also recalled that he won the Oscar as a Supporting Actor for being the young Vito Corleone, but he went to the casting of the first to play Sonny, a role that finally fell to James caan. The show actually saw a piece of De Niro’s test for this movie.

Below you have the actor’s interview on the show.

