Roberlo Leal reveals the problem he has “more and more” and asks the contestants to take the boat “now”

Pasapalabra continues its triumphal course in the afternoons of Antena 3, adding programs and viewers who, for the most part, are expectant to see who takes the boat, if Pablo Díaz or Javier Dávila.

The first has been about to take him away several times, but a ‘cursed’ letter has ruined his illusions on more than one occasion.

The second has stomped on the contest for a few weeks and has just completed 50 programs, which has been cause for celebration. In this way, the program has produced special videos that revolve around the Dávila landmark. One of them is the one carried out by Roberto Leal, conductor of the same one.

The Andalusian, through a video on the contest website, has made a request to the contestants, because, otherwise, the ‘problem’ he has will increase.

“I do not have a favorite, but what I want is for you to take it (the boat) now, because the tension is increasing, I am getting nervous and I speak faster and faster and there will come a time when I will not understandr “, he assures with his usual humor.

So, “what I want is to give the boat and, above all, to be able to hug you“, he concludes.