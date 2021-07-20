Robby Steinhardt, violinist and vocalist from Kansas, died at 71 – Chihuahua News – Between the lines

Robert E. Robby Steinhardt, violinist and vocalist for the progressive rock band Kansas, died at age 71 of complications from pancreatitis.

This was announced this Monday by Cindy Steinhardt, the musician’s wife, through Facebook. He said the death occurred Saturday at a hospital in Tampa, Florida.

Cindy reported that her husband had just recorded his first solo album and was looking forward to getting back on stage and going on tour.

Robby Steinhardt, a native of Lawrence, Kansas, was an original member of the band. He teamed up with Topeka West High School graduates Kerry Livgren, Rich Williams, Phil Ehart and Dave Hope, as well as Steve Walsh, with whom he performed in Kansas from 1973 to 1982 and from 1997 to 2006.

The band sold more than 15 million records and had seven top 40 hits, including Dust in the Wind and Carry on Wayward Son.

The band, which now makes its home in Atlanta, continues to perform with Williams and Ehart as the only remaining original members.