robbery, soviet, gold, Joao do Pulo

Pedro Henrique Toledo was a triple jump coach and he wiped Joao Carlos de Oliveira’s tears with the affection that a gentleman would give to a sweaty thoroughbred. The Brazilian boy could not contain the tears once he came down from the podium with the bronze around his neck.

Anyone, from a distance, from a cinematographic perspective in the stands of the Lenin stadium in Moscow, would imagine that it was because of the effort translated into success, that that slender dark-haired man, who as a child was a carwash and the discipline germinated in the street not give up, shed tears of emotion. Nothing could be further from reality, if Joao Carlos de Oliveira cried, it was because they had robbed him.

The Moscow Games were contrasting. What began with Shostakovich’s overture at a gray party in which some athletes remember seeing more soldiers and KGB agents than children, culminated in a philosophical trail that mixed emotion and nostalgia for a fierce onslaught by the Russians thanks to the mascot Misha, a bear that captured the attention of the spectators and that even on the closing day made them cry by disappearing into the sky, pulled by some balloons. It was not surprising then that the Russians were more hot-blooded than previously thought.

His icon, Victor Saneyev, was on the list of figures to watch, but in the triple jump competition, injured in a calf, he barely reached 17.24 meters. Instead, Joao Carlos de Oliveira, nicknamed Joao do Pulo (Joao of the jump), made 18 meters on his first attempt. The judge raised the flag, not agreeing, erased the tracks so that he could not measure the jump.

The stadium went into a coma. Joao do Pulo did not understand anything because two of his six attempts began to fail, but he began to understand when another competitor, an Australian, Ian Campbell, was done the same.

The Russian judges pointed out that the infraction was on the balance foot, impossible to claim because it was of appreciation, there was no way, neither the language nor the rules helped.

Joao do Pulo will never forget what the Muscovite evening was like, it was like a cloak of gloom that crushed the lights while breathing a thick air of wood and smoke.

The reality is that everything was planned for Víktor Saneyev to win, it would not be possible in the calculations for the renowned athlete to stay on the sidelines. The problem was that he did not measure up either due to his physical decline and the Russian leaders from the box demanded a solution with a peremptory gaze. So by validating only the jumps that were appropriate, the winner was the Estonian Jaak Üudmae who would not appear again in the plane, Saneyev kept the silver when the real winner had been Joao Carlos de Oliveira.

Years later, in 1992, Joao do Pulo was wearing a prosthesis. He had lost a leg. One time, in Barcelona, ​​Üudmae’s coach, Harry Seinberg, approached him and he confessed to the media that it had all been a trap, a setup for Saneyev to win, hence Joao do Pulo was already beaten down. any other competitor with cancellations in their jumps. It was late, if that had been done the night that Joao cried with his coach, perhaps the world would have changed, but the Iron Curtain was deadly and Soviet thinking did not allow for betrayal of the regime.

Joao do Pulo continued to live in Sao Paulo. On Christmas 1981 I was driving home to spend the family party when a drunk driver tried to avoid the police. He collided head-on and sent him to the hospital half dead. The trauma was not the contusions to the skull, but the gangrene from the two fractures in the right leg. That’s when Joao’s life went away and he stopped jumping forever, no matter how much he attended the Paralympics later, a part of him had gone out.

He could not bear the depression and died of cirrhosis in 1999, alone, forgotten, surrounded by nothing but memories, mourning a robbery that should never have happened to him. He was 27 years old and had a smile that magnetized everything.

