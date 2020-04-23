Diego Lugano says he does not know how São Paulo reached the 2016 Libertadores semifinal, a moment he considers one of the most important of the club in these dry years, but believes that the team led by Edgardo Bauza would be champion if it were not “stolen” in semifinal against Atlético Nacional – the Colombians won the cup after beating Independiente Del Valle.

Lugano was sent off in the Sao Paulo elimination game against Atlético Nacional – PHOTO: .

Photo: Lance!

– First it was a robbery. It was a robbery. Theft, theft. The expulsion of Maicon here in Morumbi is inexplicable. Even later, I went to the hotel to look for Jorge Larrionda, a Uruguayan, who was the fifth referee. I sent a message. Inexplicable, inexplicable – said today the superintendent of institutional relations of Tricolor in an interview with journalists Eduardo Tironi and Arnaldo Ribeiro, on Youtube.

Lugano refers to the red card received by Maicon after a push on Miguel Borja’s head, when the first leg of the semifinal was still tied without goals. Bauza moved left-back Mena to the back, asked Alan Kardec to retreat from the left and saw the team lose by 2 to 0. Lugano was on the bench and believes that the correct thing would be his entry in the place of an attacker.- I should have entered that game after Maicon was sent off, but some things also happened off the pitch. I had a problem with my left leg, I had been out for 20 days. Patón, in the return game against Atlético-MG, when they were 2 to 1 for them (a result that qualified São Paulo for the semi) and Atlético on top of us, consulted me in the middle of the second half to remove a striker and put three defenders. I said: “Patón, are you going to put the team behind? Put a defender without a rhythm, which is the worst he can have for a defender?” I think against Atlético Nacional I should have entered, but he must have thought about not putting a defender without a pace with little time left. He closed Mena, left the attackers, and obviously it didn’t work. I was pissed, obviously. When I went down the tunnel from the locker room, he was waiting for me and said: “Diego, I shit. Sorry, sorry, sorry.” I didn’t say anything to him, but I also understood. These are things that happen, decisions. He explained to me that he wanted to leave Mena, who was already in the dynamics of the game, and he didn’t want to take out an attacker so as not to lose the possibility of scoring a goal. And in Medellín, we were also literally robbed. It’s amazing how in 2016, with a team much lower than today, we arrived only by the shirt of São Paulo, by the mystique, and we were to be champions. But football doesn’t have math, it doesn’t have a lot of logic – he said, recalling that in the 2-1 defeat in Colombia Tricolor had an ignored penalty when it was 1 to 1.

In the same interview, Lugano was asked about the identification that Argentine striker Jonatan Calleri created with the club even though his passage lasted only six months. Today an Espanyol athlete, he scored nine goals and was the top scorer of that Libertadores.

– Jony was a protagonist in one of the best stages of São Paulo in recent years, which was when we arrived at the Libertadores semi. How we arrived I don’t know, but the supporter had the illusion of being champion, we stayed close, and Calleri was the protagonist and top scorer in that dream. He’s a smart, well-articulated guy who knew where he was when he came to São Paulo. It is a great advantage for a player, he knew what the fans liked and wanted. He identified himself with São Paulo and maintained a somewhat mediatic relationship. He is a player with a São Paulo profile, he understands what is happening, he is a great professional. Obviously he had to leave, but we all have fond memories of him, because in a short time he was interested in understanding the institution. There are players who spend many years and do not understand anything about the institution. This type of players (like Calleri) tend to work, the fans tend to see – finished Lugano.

See too:

The team of the best scorers in the Brazilian in each position