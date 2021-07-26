in Fight

Robbery at the Olympics: he threw his rival to the mat, but the judges saw him lose

Brian had a great fight against Johnson but did not reach (Photo: REUTERS)

The elimination of Argentine boxer Brian Arregui in the 69 kg category is really unusual. boxing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. It is incredible how he suffers a scam to the point that he dominated during the 3 rounds his rival, one of the favorites in the category, the American Delante Johnson.

He even threw him to the canvas with a tremendous right hand that for seconds was not a knockout, something that was not enough to get past the first Olympic round of welterweight. The referees decided to award the battle to the North American with a final score of 3-2 on the scorecards..

Warning

The controversy that quickly became viral: in the second round, when the Argentine made the North American know the canvas, the Tunisian referee Hichem Menchaqui gave the North American the round while the other four judges scored Arregui’s victory with 10-9.

Argentine boxer Brian Arregui was eliminated against American Delante Johnson after a controversial ruling – AP Pool

On the same day another Argentine managed to pass the round. It was Mirco Cuello who beat German Hamsat Shadalov and went on to the next stage at 57 kg.

