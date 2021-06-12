Robbery at Mayweather’s house: American offers $ 100,000 for information on his belongings



According to the American, the thieves took valuable handbags.

The eccentric former American boxer, Floyd mayweather, used his social networks to report that suffered a robbery in one of his mansions located in Las Vegas, Nevada. The most striking thing about the case is that “Money” offered $ 100,000 for criminal information.

The famous ex-fighter comes from getting into the ring in an exhibition fight against youtuber, Logan Paul. Mayweather is a money maker. The fighter has a large number of mansions and luxury cars, but one of their houses suffered an act of vandalism, thing that annoyed the fighter.

“The house that belongs to one is a sanctuary, a place of peace, relaxation and comfort (…) when someone violates a sanctuary it is disturbing and painful. One of my houses was vandalized in Las Vegas ”, revealed the fighter through his Instagram account.

According to information from TMZ Sports, Floy returned to Las Vegas after the time that happened in Miami. According to Floyd himself, the criminals took “lots of high-value handbags and other valuables”.

Finally, the famous American boxer indicated that would offer a reward for a good sum of money, in exchange for information to be able to bring back your belongings.

“I am offering at least $ 100,000 for information that I carry with my belongings (…) The lack of respect and greed it takes to do this is incredible (…) thanks to all who come with any information. ThanksMayweather concluded.

