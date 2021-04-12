Robben feels like a footballer again

04/12/2021 at 8:06 PM CEST

Being Arjen Robben has never been easy. The Netherlands winger has fought the best players in the world at the peak of his career but has always had an Achilles heel. The lesions. Robben is made of glass. It has been with 23 years, 27, 30 and obviously now with 37. He has an extraordinary quality when his physique allows it but his history of injuries has always been very extensive.

He hung up his boots in 2019 but a year later surprised the world with his return to his first club, Groningen. He played the first 30 minutes of the first game of the season against PSV Eindhoven and had to be withdrawn because he was injured and his last appearance until last Sunday had been in the last 14 minutes of the match against Utrecht, last October.

The return of Arjen

175 days later, Robben felt like a footballer again. The former Real Madrid footballer replaced Alessio da Cruz in the 78th minute to face Heerenveen in the so-called ‘north duel’ in the Netherlands. He had a good chance in stoppage time, but his shot went off by half a meter.

Robben had expressed doubts during his last injury about whether he would be able to return to the pitch due to physical discomfort in the calves. However, the Groningen board of directors has made public its desire to renew the ex-Madridista’s contract for one more season. And he doesn’t give up.

“Something inside me tells me that giving up is not in my dictionary & rdquor ;, he told ESPN after the game. “I have come a long way, I don’t know if I’ve ever experienced such a difficult rehab in my career & rdquor;added Robben, who defined his participation in the meeting as “a reward & rdquor ;. On the renewal, he said that it is something that they will talk about. Arjen Robben is fireproof.