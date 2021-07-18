Robben and the 10 stars who returned to hang up their boots at ‘home’

07/16/2021 at 7:13 PM CEST

Arjen Robben, after being one of the most incisive wingers for a decade in the world of football and playing for great teams such as Chelsea, Madrid and Bayern Munich, decided, last season, to return to his ‘home’, the Groningen, to put the finishing touch to his successful career as a footballer.

Last Thursday he announced his withdrawal, something that was already expected. His last course was not brilliant, far from it, since injuries prevented him from delighting his fans.

Well, just like the Dutchman did, many others have taken this road back.

The Milito brothers and the Avellaneda Classic

Brothers and two great footballers, the Militos have a very curious history. Gabi started in Independiente and Diego in Racing, two clubs faced in the so-called Clásico de Avellaneda. Their two teams marked them and after a long career in Europe, coming to play together at Zaragoza, they returned. Both can boast of having won the Champions League. Diego, the oldest, won it with Inter, and Gabi, with Baça.

Rafa marquez

The Mexican began his career in the Atlas, before traveling to Europe at the hands of Monaco, prior to joining Barcelona, ​​a club for which he played 7 seasons. USA, Mexico and Italy were the countries in which he played before returning, 20 years later.

Riquelme

Juan roman riquelme, Although many associate it with Boca (He debuted with them in first), he left Argentinos Jr. This is what he wanted to do before retiring. Upon returning from Europe, where he played for Barça and Villarreal, he signed for Xeneize, before hanging up his boots on Argentinos Jr to close the circle.

Saviola

The ‘rabbit’, who landed in Barcelona with the poster of a future world star, drew up a long career in Europe, including the Barça team’s greatest rival, Real Madrid. 8 teams later, River Plato had him back.

Aimar

The path of the current member of the coaching staff of Argentina, champion of the Copa América, began with ‘Los millionaires’ before transferring his magic to Spain, where he won over the fans of Valencia and Zaragoza. He went to Benfica and had an exotic adventure in Malaysia, but retired in River.

Shevchenko

The current Ukrainian coach, dazzled the world of football from his beginnings in the Dynamo Kyiv. From there Milan signed him, with whom he won the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or. Later he starred in a millionaire transfer by signing for Chelsea before returning to his country.

Van persie

One of the best scorers of the early 20th century, after becoming a benchmark at Arsenal and Manchester United, He returned to his country to retire at Feyenoord, the club of his loves.

You look

The ‘Apache’ Tevez is on the way to becoming one of these footballers. Although he has not made his retirement official, just a month ago he left Boca, his debut club, and what seems to be his last, at 37 years old: “mentally I am not prepared to give the club what it needs,” he said, adding that He believed that he was retiring, although he clarified that it was possible that in three months: “I feel like playing for another team.”

Rivaldo

Officially it was not his debut club, but it was the team that allowed him to make the leap to one of the best teams in Brazil. A true winner of the Ballon d’Or, after a long career of 25 years, he returned to Mogi Mirim. He had already announced his retirement and curiously, he was president and player at the same time. But what is even stranger is that at that stage, his last, he played with his son Rivaldinho. On some occasion they came to win by scoring all the goals (3).

Joaquin and Buffon

Gigi has returned to Parma, the team with which he reached the elite, to play second and give the final twist to his extraordinary career. He has not retired yet, but everything indicates that he will do so here, just like Joaquín Sánchez, who has already stated that this will be his last year at his Betis.