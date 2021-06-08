Rob Zombie’s Next Up To Be A ‘Monster Family’ Reboot

Filmmaker Rob Zombie (‘Halloween: The Origin’) has revealed on Instagram that his next job will be a reboot of ‘The Monster Family’ (The Munsters). Accompanying an image with the logo of the future movie (available below), Zombie stated the following:

“Attention boils and ghouls! The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! The Munsters! Stay tuned for interesting details as things progress!”

“The Monster Family” was born as a broadcast television series for 70 episodes from 1964 to 1966. While it didn’t last long, the series is remembered as a true classic thanks to its beloved Transylvanian American family. By confirming the rumors, Zombie seems to also confirm some members of the new cast.

Thus, Jeff Daniel Phillips will play Herman Munster in the film, while Sheri Moon Zombieser Lily Munster. Additionally, the cast includes Dan Roebuck, Jorge Garcia, Richard Brake, and Cassandra Peterson. On the other hand and this time from Bloody Disgusting they report that the film will be broadcast on Peacock along with its theatrical release.

It should be remembered that the director’s filmography includes the trilogue that makes up ‘3 from Hell’ (2019), ‘The Devil’s Renegades’ (2005) and ‘The House of 1000 Corpses’, a 2003 film that marked the debut of Rob Zombie in the movie theater.