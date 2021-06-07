Rob Zombie prepares a movie based on ‘the Munsters’

Rob zombie will direct a film based on the series’The Monster family‘.Sheri Moon Zombie Y Jeff daniel phillips will be the new Lily and Herman Munster.Rob zombie recommends 5 movies for Halloween.

The rumors have been present among us practically since the good of Rob zombie decided to combine his musical career with a fascinatingly brilliant film side, but this time, it is true: ‘The munsters‘they will have a movie.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

“The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I have been pursuing for 20 years! The Munsters! ” The filmmaker has commented on Instagram. “Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress.”

The rumors we are talking about placed Sheri Moon Zombie Y Jeff Daniel Phillips like the new Lily and Herman Munster, the characters they immortalized Yvonne De Carlo Y Fred gwynne on ‘The Monster family‘, the series that reached North American television between 1964 and 1966 but that captivated audiences from half the planet in infinite reruns.

In addition to also having in mind the names of the director’s regulars such as Richard Brake Y Daniel roebuck, and the commented participation of the mythical Cassandra peterson (Elvira), it should be noted that the most optimistic say that filming could begin last May, so we are not so far from its premiere.

After jewels like ‘The house of 1000 corpses‘(2003),’The devil’s renegades‘(2005),’Halloween, the origin‘(2007),’Halloween II‘(2009) and’The lords of salem‘(2012), it is difficult to control enthusiasm. Will he keep the familiar humor of the original series or will he turn to the astracanada he had fun with in ‘The Haunted World of El Superbeasto‘(2009)? We will have to wait to find out.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Universal

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io