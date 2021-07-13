Rob Manfred makes clear what the future of the present rules is

The commissioner of the MLB, Rob manfred, made it clear what he would do with the new rules that are currently living.

Some rules that the MLB recently they have not been in good taste for many fans, however, those same are about to disappear.

According to Rob manfred, who was booed in the draft, the 7-inning-every-game doubleheader rule won’t exist, although there’s a chance that if he does exist next season he doesn’t see it as a stable rule.

“I don’t think the seven-inning doubleheader is going to be part of our future going forward.”

While the same will happen with the second runner’s rule once the game goes into extra innings, Manfred said that rule also doesn’t see it stable in the best baseball in the world.

