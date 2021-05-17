Rob Huff: “My goal is to win the WTCR, otherwise I wouldn’t be here”

Rob Huff has been the driver chosen by Zengö Motorsport and CUPRA Racing to put the icing on the cake in their joint project at WTCR. The British rider, champion of the WTCC in 2012 and the STCC in 2020, is a luxurious reinforcement that raises the level of the team by several integers, but also of the championship. Without a doubt, the return of Huff to the contest is great news for the fans, but also for Rob himself, who assures having returned to WTCR “because of my passion and my love of racing” after winning the STCC title, he has reactivated his passion for motorsport.

Regarding your arrival at WTCR, Rob huff he says: “I have full confidence in Zengö. Only the line-up of drivers they have achieved this year shows that they are serious. They have taken a big step forward and not only in terms of drivers, but at the level of the whole team. Many people should keep an eye on us because we will arrive like a storm. Jordi Gené is a sensible rider, very fast and very strong mentally, he will be a very valuable asset for the team. For its part, no need to discuss the level of Mikel Azcona. And Bence Boldizs is a star of the future to whom we must pay close attention.

The British pilot adds: ‘I always keep looking for opportunities and hoping that we could fix something. Luckily, I feel blessed to have fantastic people around me who have allowed me to live my dream and get back to WTCR now. In spite of everything, I don’t just come for a walk. My goal is to win the WTCR, otherwise I wouldn’t be here. I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t think we have a chance to win. It is also the goal of the whole team, to go out and win. This is demonstrated by the project that Zoltán Zengö has formed. I think the best opportunity has been given to go back and do this».