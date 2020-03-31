Photo: Twitter @RobGronkowski

Rob Gronkoswki, former player of the New England Patriots, will host in Wrestlemania 36, a challenge for which he says to be ready, because he affirms that the NFL It prepared him for a stage like this, in addition to highlighting his desire for the event to start.

“Playing in the NFL has prepared me for Wrestlemania. You can’t just go out on the field and expect to be ready to compete, you have to practice, train and know your plays; it’s the same for Wrestlemania. I can’t wait to get out and jump off the top rope, it’s all a matter of practice and that’s what I’ve taken from my time at the NFL“He commented.

He multi-champion with the Patriots He added that since he was little he was a big fan of WWE; Gronk confessed that his idols were Stone Cold, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, among others.

“My father brought me when they came to Buffalo and I was a big fan of Stone Cold, D-Generation X and Val Venis. Being part of an atmosphere that I grew up seeing is an honor ”, he concluded.