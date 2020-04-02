The closed exala of the New England Patriots, Rob Gronkowski, He has threatened to return to professional American football, but never concretely.

Perhaps, the reason is that he has forgotten the grid and has changed it by the auditoriums. The ovoid that came into his hands so many times changed to a microphone and the blue and white uniform became a tiger costume.

‘Gronk’, who for years was Tom Brady’s best partner in the Pats’ offensive, ended his participation in the Fox reality show The Masked Singer, in which celebrities dress up, sing and dance.

Whoever has three Super Bowl rings tried to win an award with his voice, but the show’s judges stopped him.

“Thank you very much for receiving me and helping me to improve my original dance steps and to sing with my beautiful vocals,” he wrote, to accompany a photograph published on Instagram.

Now, the former NFL star will prepare for his appearance at Wrestlemania 36 over the weekend, at a performance center that will look deserted, rather than the auditorium in which Gronkowski attempted to become a singer.

.