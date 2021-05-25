Rob Font believes Aljamain Sterling is a more complex rival than Petr Yan

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 22: (LR) Rob Font punches Cody Garbrandt in their bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on May 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

The stellar match between Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt At UFC Vegas 27, he can’t confirm the American as a challenger for the bantamweight belt, but it does put him close to an eventual chance.

Thinking of a fight against the current champion, Aljamain Sterling, or the former champion Petr Yan, the bantamweight admitted that he sees more difficulties facing the current division leader. At the conference after the event, Rob was explained.

“I think Aljamain is more difficult to solve. Petr Yan is similar to Cody. You understand, it’s in the distance, long jab, and then it goes for something big. Aljamain is more complex because of its struggle and size ”, explained Font.

Last Saturday, RobIn addition to beating the former division champion, he secured a great rise in the division rankings. After the victory, the American remains one of the favorites to face Aljamain Sterling.

For now, you will have to wait for your opportunity. UFC negotiate a rematch between Sterling and Yan, since in the first fight in UFC 259, The fight came to an unexpected end, when the former champion was disqualified for an illegal knee, leaving his rival in no condition to continue.

Still no exact date when Sterling have your first belt defense. The champion admitted that he needs to undergo neck surgery and will only return to activity in the second semester of the 2021.