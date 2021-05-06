Roasny Contreras, the prospect the Yankees will regret trading

The Yankees They might regret making a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates in early 2021.

The Yankees The New York team decided to trade Miguel Yajure and Roansy Contreras to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Jameison Taillon, which they may have regretted for a while.

Jameison Taillon barely has one season left on his contract and when he ends in 2021 he will go directly to free agency, he is coming off two Tommy John surgeries and his future is uncertain in that organization.

Why was it a bad deal?

Taillon can choose to go to another team at the end of the season, his health is not 100% guaranteed, while Conteras put better numbers than any other pitcher who is playing Major League with the Yankees, such as Deivi García, Luis Cessa or Jonathan Loaisiga .

And not only for Contreras, but for the Venezuelan Miguel Yajure as well, a high caliber reliever with more than 96 miles on his arm who can achieve great things in the MLB, in fact,

How good is Roansy Contreras?

Contreras is a Dominican prospect who is currently ranked number 20 on the list of the best prospects in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Conteras was signed for $ 300,000 in 2016 by the New York Yankees.

In 2019 he had a 12-5 record with a 3.33 ERA in 132 innings with 113 strikeouts, he has one of the most criminal curves in the Minor Leagues with a 95-mile fastball and good control, although he is 6’0 feet and barely 175 pounds, he’s a giant when he’s on the mound. Roansy Contreras is 21 years old.

If you compare the numbers that Contreras had with those that Jameison Taillon had in the Minor Leagues, then the Dominican is gaining in terms of effectiveness and projections.