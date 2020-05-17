Source: Twitter @clubleonfc

With a Aztec Stadiumto filled the Lion of Nicolás Sosa hit the America by marker 3-2 to the America of Giovani Dos Santos at stake corresponding to the matchday 11 of the e-league MX.

At minute 29 ′ the Chilean Jean Meneses He won the position to his marker and with a certain header he put the 1-0 for the Fierce. For the complementary part, the emerald group continued attacking; it was then that in 55 ′ the Argentine Nicolás Sosa took a powerful shot to put the 2-0 on the scoreboard.

Already in 81 ′ José de Jesús Godínez dragged the ball from outside the area and then dribbled Guillermo Ochoa and with a soft shot put the 3-0. However the America he tried to remember distances and he did it with two goals from Sebastián Córdova.

With this result the set of Lion consolidates itself in the leadership of the competition with 29 units Meanwhile he America with 18 units. For the next day the emerald painting will see the faces with the Puebla and the Eagles they will do the same with Santos Laguna.

