Road traffic jams and crowded beaches on the first weekend without alarm

Drivers and bathers this Saturday have become the protagonists of the first full weekend without the current state of alarm, the first for the heavy traffic on various roads Spanish and the seconds when starting go to the beaches To enjoy the good weather.

Virtually all departures from Madrid recorded traffic complications at 1:00 p.m., especially the Burgos highway (A-1), around the Jarama circuit; the Valencia highway (A-3), in Rivas Vaciamadrid; and the Extremadura highway (A-5), in Arroyomolinos.

Also in the Community of Madrid, traffic was slow on the M-501, near Navas del Rey, in direction to the San Juan reservoir, as reported by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

In this first weekend without a state of alarm and with mobility between autonomous communities allowed, there were also difficulties in the Seville exit traffic by the A-4, in Dos Hermanas; and by the A-49, in Sanlúcar la Mayor, where hours before an accident had occurred.

Traffic on the A-49 highway at the height of the Sevillian towns of Umbrete and Bollullos in the direction of Huelva this Saturday.

In the rest of the highways of the national territory circulated normally, according to the DGT.

Also the beaches, especially those of the Mediterranean coast, have begun to record the arrival of bathers that, in many cases, they have thrown themselves into the sand the first time they have had to enjoy the good weather and the waves.

In the Valencian Community, beaches in the province of Alicante welcomed many people who used their free time to bathe, play sports, sunbathe or walk along the seashore.

The most impatient have decided to take the first swim of the season, while groups of children and young people enjoyed the sea on board their boards, during a surf lesson.

“We came yesterday,” explained a bather, who has summarized the last few months as a “live to work”, so “By the time we’ve had a chance … to the beach!”.

That was the general idea. “Since they closed us … working non-stop and now that we have some savings and we have time, especially, Friday, Saturday and Sunday that we come. At least you clear yourself, you take a little spin, you change of scene“commented another happy tourist, who summed up this experience in one word:” Great! “.