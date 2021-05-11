Road tolls: these are the three groups that, according to the DGT, would be exempt

The Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan that Spain has sent to Brussels promises to make people talk. In fact, it has been generating headlines for a week as the details it contains become known. One of the points that has raised the most controversy is the proposal to introduce tolls on publicly owned Spanish roads, a measure that seems not to affect all drivers equally. These are the three groups that, according to the DGT, would be exempt.

All the actors involved have spoken about this pay-per-use system and among them is the General direction of traffic, who has been in favor of the implementation of this system. It has done so through its chief executive officer, Pere Navarro: “In all European countries, the upkeep and maintenance of high-capacity roads is paid. Whoever pollutes pays and whoever uses, pays ”.

Differentiate payment

A position that he has argued, recalling that, after the end of the concessions, the cost is being assumed by “the state budget. There are infrastructures that must be paid for, here and in any country. We cannot charge the state budget the conservation and maintenance of highways and highways. It is a matter of State and we would do well to agree to all to resolve it ”.

However, Pere Navarro, director of the DGT, has given a couple of brushstrokes to the tolls of Spanish roads to clarify their operation. In the first place, he explained that it is possible to “discuss whether to only pay for the cost of upkeep and maintenance” and secondly, he has assured that there may some exceptions in pay-per-use. Something that he has done by pointing out to the three groups of drivers that they could circulate for free.

Three exceptions

Some statements that have come in the Senate Committee on the Interior. There, the top leader of the General Directorate of Traffic has explained that, normally, when a toll of any kind is implemented “some cases are always excluded.” What would they be in in this specific scenario? The routes related to labor, educational and medical issues.

Three groups that they would not have to pay these rates. “The daily commute, the daily commute due to work, the guy who has to take the highway every day to go to and from work is exempt from payment. The obligatory trip for study reasons, too. It could be put that the grandmother when she goes to the doctor is also excluded … That is to say, there is a certain margin of maneuver ”.

Although the details are gradually coming in, the truth is that it is a mere proposal on which not even a draft has been prepared with the steps to follow to make it a reality. At the moment, we know that the objective is to implement it in 2024 and that, for this, it will be launched a working group in 2022 that will seek consensus with those involved.