‘Facu’ Regalia explains the keys to be 100% in the postcoronavirus return

The Argentine believes that some categories will disappear and others will ‘merge’

The company ‘Road to Success’, whose staff includes great names in motorsports such as Facundo Regalia or Daniel Juncadella, has ‘taken advantage’ of the situation that the world population is experiencing due to the Covid-19 coronavirus to start a new project: a platform for ‘online coaching’.

It should be remembered that this company is made up of an endless number of professionals related to motorsports and sports, and up until now they provided all kinds of services to their clients: coaching, physical training, marketing and communication management, etc.

Not surprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic has ‘forced’ entrepreneurs to turn their businesses in a different direction. Therefore, at Road to Success they have decided to set up an online platform to exercise their functions in the best possible way before the start of the 2020 season.

As ‘Facu’ himself has told us, the world in general is experiencing an extraordinary situation today, but at the moment it is a matter of continuing physical and mental preparation to be fully prepared in case of resumption of activity – also for virtual contests–.

“At Road to Success we have launched this platform to prepare our clients for both virtual championships and those that will be run at the end of the year; also for clients that are not officially part of the program today,” Regalia commented for SoyMotor.com.

“In general, this disrupts everyone’s plans. It will be a season for sprinting, where the mental will be the key to everything, you have to know how to stay calm and know how to be constant throughout the year. It will be a very intense year, in which everything will take place in a maximum of four or five months. ”

“You have to know how to control that intensity, especially mentally, and overcome the moments of concern. You have to try to keep your head as clean as possible, so that it does not disrupt the pilot or the team in terms of coordination and organization,” he added.

On the other hand, the Argentine believes that some automobile categories will disappear and others will have to “merge.” In addition, it augurs a season of reduced budgets in categories such as Formula 2 and Formula 3.

“All of this is going to change as a result of this situation, it is going to take time for the sponsors, private companies, categories and families of pilots to get back on track again, after several months. That will mean that the support and budgets for the 2021 season are lower in every way. ”

“There will be cases and cases, of course, but I think we will see how some category will definitely disappear next year, or even two categories united in one. The budgets of F1, F2 and F3 are probably lower too, but there is nothing clear You can think of something now, but in two or three months the picture may be different, “says Regalia to conclude.

