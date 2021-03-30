Road to Recovery (R2R) “of Everbridge, which takes place on May 26-27, 2021

Everbridge opens the registration period for its Spring Leadership Symposium following the success of its 2020 series, which was attended by more than 40,000 senior executives, government officials and health experts and which was attended by former President George W. Bush, the Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, US General Colin L. Powell (retired), and Sir Richard Branson

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), a world leader in Critical Event Management (CEM), today announced that the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, will be the first featured speaker of the Spring 2021 edition of the symposium “COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R)”, which will be held on May 26 and 27. The two-day global symposium addresses resilience strategies and best practices as companies, governments and global economies seek recovery and a return to normalcy from the current coronavirus pandemic. Attendees will be able to attend presentations by world leaders, health experts and senior management executives from different sectors and geographical areas.

This press release is about multimedia. See the full news here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005885/es/

42nd President of the US, Bill Clinton, to Deliver Keynote at Everbridge COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) Executive Summit (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Everbridge Symposium Series, which began in 2020, provides world leaders with a valuable forum to exchange views on how to safely reopen economies and restore the ability to return to schools, offices and other public spaces. Speakers and participants represent all sectors of society, from business and government, community organizations and advocacy groups, to science, medical, transportation, entertainment, and academia.

Read more

“Bringing together the brightest minds from government and business, along with the best health experts from around the world, our 2021” COVID-19: Road to Recovery “symposium addresses the complex challenges and best practices needed to help to resolve this public health crisis more quickly, from efficient vaccine delivery to safe return to the workplace and reopening economies, “said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “The creation of the Clinton Foundation and President Clinton’s commitment to global health and economic recovery allow us to embrace his important perspective and proven leadership on solutions to improve the lives of people around the world,” adds Meredith .

As the 42nd president of the United States, Bill Clinton served two terms, leading the country from 1993 to 2001. Under his leadership, the country enjoyed the strongest economy of an entire generation and the longest economic expansion in American history. States, which also created more than 22 million jobs. After leaving the White House, President Clinton created the Clinton Foundation with a mission to improve global health, strengthen economies, promote health and well-being, and protect the environment. In addition to his work at the foundation, he was the main United Nations envoy for tsunami recovery in the Indian Ocean and the UN special envoy to Haiti. Today, the Clinton Foundation continues to support economic growth, skills transfer, and education in Haiti.

Last year Everbridge featured President George W. Bush, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, former US General Colin L. Powell (now retired) and the founder of the Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson, among his distinguished speakers. The events organized by the company had more than 40,000 participants, including officials, health experts and executives from 150 countries, as well as representatives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Mayo Clinic, Goldman Sachs, Fannie Mae, Ford Motor Company, Humana and IBM, among others.

To register for Everbridge’s Spring 2021 Symposium “COVID-19 R2R: The Road to Recovery”, click here.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is an international software company that provides corporate software applications to automate and streamline organizations’ operational response to critical events to keep people safe and businesses running ( Keep People Safe and Businesses Running ™). During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks, or severe weather conditions, as well as during critical business events, including IT blackouts, cyberattacks, and other incidents such as product recalls or supply chain disruptions More than 5,600 customers worldwide rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably collect and analyze threat information, locate people at risk, and assist to assist, automate process execution communication channels by securely delivering to over 100 different communication modes and tracking the execution of response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest US cities, 9 of the 10 largest US-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the top 10 consulting firms in the world, 8 of the 10 largest automakers worldwide, 9 of the 10 largest US-based healthcare providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is headquartered in Boston with offices in 20 cities around the world. More information at www.everbridge.com

Warning Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that fall within the definition of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated growth trends and timeliness. for our business security and critical communications applications and our overall business, our market opportunities, our expectations regarding the sales of our products, our goal of maintaining market leadership and expanding the markets in which we compete for customers , and the anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are based on our current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Terms such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “should”, “believe”, “forecast”, “projection”, “objectives”, “estimate”, “potential”, “predict”, “may”, “may “,” could “,” intends “variations of these terms and their disclaimed forms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which may include factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our current results may differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, the ability of our products and services to achieve expected performance and meet the expectations of our customers; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and maintain and increase sales to current customers; our ability to increase the sales of our Mass Notification application and / or the ability to increase the sales of our other applications; developments in the contextually relevant and targeted critical communications market or associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunities and growth forecasts could be inaccurate; in historical terms we have not been profitable uniformly and we may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; long and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; the nature of our business exposes us to inherent risks of liability; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain skilled personnel; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our distribution and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; the potential liability related to the privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2021. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our opinion as of the date of publication. We do not assume any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether due to new information, future events, or other reasons. These forward-looking statements should not be construed as representative of our views at any date after this press release.

All Everbridge products are registered trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the US and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

The statement in the original language is the official and authorized version of the same. This translation is only a means of help and should be compared with the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal validity.

See the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210330005885/en/

Contacts

Everbridge Contacts:

Jeff young

Media relations

jeff.young@everbridge.com

781-859-4116

Joshua Young

Investor relations

joshua.young@everbridge.com

781-236-3695