Road to Recovery (R2R) “begins today; incorporates as speaker Hiltrud Werner, member of the Volkswagen Group Board of Directors for integrity and legal matters

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), a world leader in critical event management (CEM), has announced that Hiltrud Werner, member of the Volkswagen Group Board of Directors for Integrity and Legal Affairs, will speak today at its virtual congress edition Spring 2021 of COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R), which will take place on May 26 and 27, and will discuss compliance and risk management in a post-pandemic world.

Hiltrud Werner, Volkswagen Group Board of Management Member for Integrity and Legal Affairs, to Speak at Everbridge COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R) Executive Summit (Photo: Business Wire)

The two-day symposium, which begins today, will also feature speeches from world leaders such as the 42nd President of the United States, Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State of the United States, Dr. Madeleine K. Albright, industry icons such as Forbes Media President and Editor-in-Chief Steve Forbes, as well as discussions with senior executives from Lululemon, Philips Domestic Appliances, Salesforce.com, Apollo Global Management and many others in various sectors and global markets. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), will also participate as a “special guest”.

Werner oversees compliance and risk management structures, promoting a greater culture of transparency and integrity across the 12 Volkswagen Group brands. Werner was appointed to the position by the company’s Board of Directors in February 2017, after he joined the company in January 2016 as Chief Audit Officer of the Volkswagen Group.

Werner brings a wealth of leadership knowledge and experience to the Everbridge symposium, relying on a track record of more than two decades in the German automotive industry, including the position of Chief Audit Officer at ZF Friedrichshafen AG and MAN SE. Werner spent nearly 15 years at BMW AG, starting as an international management apprentice and progressing to head of corporate audit in the company’s financial services division.

“We welcome Hiltrud Werner of the Volkswagen Group, and his vast experience in compliance and risk management, to the Spring Symposium” COVID-19: Road to Recovery Symposium “in Everbridge, said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “All attendees will have the opportunity to hear the best practices that senior managers and members of the Board of Directors have been able to collect after the pandemic. Applying these lessons will help ensure a more resilient business landscape in the aftermath of the pandemic, “Meredith concludes.

Everbridge’s Multi-Year Symposium Series provides world leaders with a valuable forum to exchange views on how to protect people and business assets; rebuild and increase income streams; increase business resistance; and mitigate potential threats such as IT outages, cyberattacks, natural disasters, and many other critical events. Speakers and participants represent all sectors of society, from business and government, community organizations and advocacy groups, to science, medical, transportation, entertainment, and academia.

Last year, Everbridge featured President George W. Bush, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, former US General Colin L. Powell (now retired) and Virgin Group founder, Sir Richard Branson, among his distinguished speakers. The virtual leadership meetings “The COVID-19: Road to Recovery (R2R)” had more than 40,000 participants, including officials, health experts and executives from 150 countries, as well as representatives of the Centers for Control and Disease Prevention, Mayo Clinic, Goldman Sachs, Fannie Mae, Ford Motor Company, Humana, and IBM, among others.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is an international software company that provides corporate software applications to automate and streamline organizations’ operational response to critical events to keep people safe and organizations up and running ( Keep People Safe and Organizations Running ™). During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks, or severe weather conditions, as well as during critical business events, including IT blackouts, cyberattacks, and other incidents such as product recalls or supply chain disruptions More than 5,700 customers worldwide rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably collect and analyze threat information, locate people at risk, and assist to assist, automate process execution communication channels by securely delivering to more than 100 different communication devices and tracking the execution of response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest US cities, 9 of the 10 largest US-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the top 10 consulting firms in the world, 9 of the 10 largest automakers worldwide, 9 of the 10 largest US-based healthcare providers, and 8 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is headquartered in Boston with offices in 20 cities around the world. More information at www.everbridge.com

All Everbridge products are registered trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the US and other countries.

