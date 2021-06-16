Road mortality picks up before summer

Last weekend was the worst on the roads for more than 2 years in terms of accidents. Since March 2019, the DGT has not counted so many victims.

Road mortality rebounds before DGT’s Summer Operation: worst data in 2 years.

Bad numbers that arrive in the last days. Yes after the end of the restrictionsObviously, much more mobility has been generated in Spain, which unfortunately always implies a higher accident rate at the same time, the last hours also confirm a high accident rate … even compared to a year before the start of the pandemic.

According to him last balance of the DGT, last weekend a total of 22 people lost their lives on Spanish roads in 22 accidents of traffic. This figure is worse than is recorded, not only from this year and from the past, but from the weekend of March 22 to 24, 2019, when there were also 22 people who died. New black weekend, therefore, after more than two years.

DGT data show, of the 22 deceased, a total of nine vulnerable users: 8 of them motorists and a pedestrian run over. Up to 17 accidents happened on roads or conventional and secondary roads, while 5 were on the motorway or highway. Seven of the accidents were off-tracks, and there were 10 collisions.

#BalanceFinSemana #SiniestralidadVial 11-13 June 🔴 22 people have died in 22 road accidents. 🔴 9 were #vulnerable: 8 motorists and one pedestrian. 🔴 17 accidents have been on conventional roads. They are not numbers, they are broken lives, shattered families. # DGT pic.twitter.com/1dOcbFMLh8 – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) June 14, 2021

Taking stock of everything that we have in 2021, The DGT announces in the accumulated annual a total of 380 deaths on the road until last June 10, compared to 308 last year 2020, yes, marked by the start of the pandemic and the state of alarm that notably reduced mobility for several weeks. The figures are instead 16 percent less bad than those of 2019, when in the accumulated until the same June 10 there were 452 deaths.

The DGT has announced that, together with the Traffic Grouping of the Civil Guard, is already studying accidents “in depth” of traffic of the last weekends to “adopt measures that help reduce the accident rate on the road, at a time like mid-June, when the special traffic operation for this summer is being finalized.”

Faced with the complicated weeks ahead, therefore, the DGT appeals to “prudence, respect for the rules and correct behavior on the road”. We cannot continue to assume such a high number of fatalities on our tracks.