The road freight transport sector in Brazil recorded a 45% drop in demand last week, in comparison with the movement seen before the isolation measures against the coronavirus, according to a survey by the association of companies NTC & Logística, released on Wednesday.

Until last week, the same survey pointed to a 43.9% reduction in demand for road freight transport.

Since the association’s survey began in mid-March, the index has only declined. In the first survey, it had shown a reduction of 26.1%.

“We were unable to predict how long this crisis will continue. We have been following and passing the information on to government agencies so that they are aware of how cargo transportation companies are being affected …”, said the president of NTC & Logística, Francisco Pelucio, in note.

The survey, carried out with more than 50 NTC partner entities, with the support of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), also showed that the percentage of companies that had a significant drop in sales jumped from 66% in the first week of monitoring to 89 %.

In view of the restriction measures that affect the general consumption of the population with the closure of non-essential services, cargo transportation has suffered the consequences, the NTC said in a note.

For fractionated loads specifically, those that contain small volumes, the drop reached 47.58% (compared to 46.28% in last week’s survey) – the number corresponds to deliveries for individuals, distributors, street stores and malls , as well as supermarkets and other establishments.

For stocking or closed loads, which occupy all the capacity of vehicles and are used basically in industrial supplies and in the flow of crops, the survey showed a decrease of 43.34% (versus 41.8%, in the previous survey).

Also according to the survey, the demand for transportation in the agribusiness segment fell 33.7%, compared to a 23.5% decrease in the previous survey.

In order to alleviate the problems in the sector, the association has been demanding opening of credit for working capital with longer terms, suspension of taxes and contributions and suspension of the maturity of financing from BNDES while the state of calamity lasts.

“Since the beginning, we are committed to not stop supplying cities and we are doing it, doing our part, since we were recognized by decree as an essential activity,” said Pelucio.

