Road complaints in 2020 fell less than mobility: 3.9 million

Madrid

Monday, March 15, 2021 – 2:33 PM

During the past year, the DGT imposed almost 3.9 million sanctions, 17.2% less sanctions despite the fact that, with the pandemic, displacements were reduced by 25%.

Last year, traffic restrictions and limitations caused by the pandemic caused trips in Spain to decrease by 25%, to 321 million trips (considering those of at least 40 kilometers). On the other hand, during the same period, the accident rate on the highways fell less, by 21%; and the differential has been greater in the case of complaints. Because the body led by Pere Navarro saw the number of penalties decrease, but less than trips: 17.2% according to the European Automobile Association Associated.

The calculations made by this reflect that Traffic formulated on the roads that are within its competence (all except the Basque Country and Catalonia) a total of 3,877,297 complaints, compared to the 4,685,599 imposed a year earlier and thanks to which it reached a collection of 374.3 million euros. What was entered in 2020 is still unknown.

Two out of three cases, due to excessive speed

As is tradition, the largest number of complaints were for speeding, with two out of three. This category leads the ranking, with 2,430,056 files. Later, the infractions appear for not having passed the ITV, or it is unfavorable (434.479), despite the lack of several months that was given for the cars that must pass it between mid-March and the end of June when the confinement was maintained. Thirdly, there are complaints for driving using a mobile phone (96,181); driving without a license (94.457) and not wearing the seat belt (94.417).

The AEA report highlights the very significant decrease in the cases of alcohol and drugs, with -55.4% and -48.9%, respectively, as well as in the penalties for carriers for not respecting the driving and rest times (-40,%) and the excesses of speed captured by mobile radars of the Civil Guard with detention “in situ” of the offenders (-44.6%).



The complaints that did increase

On the contrary, complaints increased speeding detected by mobile radars of the Civil Guard without arresting offenders (14.4%); for negligent driving (2.6%); and for not wearing a helmet (17%).

It also points out as something “very suspicious” the increase of 27.6% in complaints due to the refusal of vehicle owners to identify the drivers who have committed the infractions, which means paying up to triple their amount, instead pay them with a 50% discount for prompt payment. Thus, they believe that the explanation lies in the difficulties of the Post Office to notify the complaints in the homes of the interested parties, as well as in the difficulty of the citizens to be able to present written with the driver’s identification in the administrative records. And is that “the requirement to obtain a” prior appointment “in any official body turns this process into a” heroic act “and almost impossible to comply, denounces its president, Mario Arnaldo.

In the same way, Arnaldo is particularly concerned that, in a context marked by the severe reduction in displacement, The offenses related to pedestrians (15.5%) and cyclists (66.5%) have increased very significantly, therefore, we believe that campaigns directed towards the protection of these vulnerable users are very necessary and urgent. ”

In Castilla y Len and Aragn, sanctions were increased

By autonomous communities, complaints have been reduced in all autonomous communities, except in Aragn and Castilla y Len, which have experienced increases of 25.6% and 23.5%, respectively. Andalusia is where the most complaints were made (858,631 complaints), although it was in Madrid where the highest number of infractions was detected depending on the extension of its road network (143 complaints per kilometer), and in La Rioja, depending on of its vehicle fleet (0.21 complaints per vehicle).

On the contrary, in Ceuta and Melilla it was where fewer complaints were recorded, both in absolute numbers (8,372 complaints), and as a function of the number of vehicles (0.06 complaints per vehicle). Castilla y Len and Extremadura were the communities with the fewest complaints per kilometer of road (11 complaints / km).

