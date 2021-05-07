RMS presents significant developments in response to events at ExposureIQ

New advancements allow you to quickly assess potential losses before, during and after an event

RMS, the world’s leading disaster risk modeling and solution development company, has announced a number of innovations for ExposureIQ ™ on the Risk Intelligence platform, including real-time disaster event visualizations and reporting More powerful. RMS also introduced new capabilities that enable cross-portfolio accumulations between insurance and reinsurance workflows.

ExposureIQ is an innovative exposure management application from the cloud, designed to help portfolio managers gain a deeper insight into their records, at the scale of millions of locations, allowing easy discovery of pain points, diversification and the rebalancing of the portfolio. The application gives access to exposure information that leverages RMS Event Response events and footprints and the unique real-time forecasting capabilities of RMS HWind, to help obtain a faster and more accurate assessment of potential losses earlier, during and after an event. The real-time analysis and vision of the portfolios allows you to align with the risk disposition of the company, exposing the threats and opportunities within your portfolio.

The latest version of ExposureIQ offers a powerful reporting system with an in-app dashboard that includes an analysis of the portfolio based on the most important build criteria, allowing clients to understand the impact of different resolution resolutions. geocoding in the results, as well as understanding which building occupations and construction types are causing your losses. This advanced reporting functionality accelerates analysis and enables portfolio managers to make faster, better-informed decisions.

Read more

ExposureIQ becomes the only application on the market that offers near real-time event visualization through a powerful new mapping module that integrates RMS HWind and Event Response data. Customers no longer need to download and upload data to your system. Now they can automatically access the latest event data, view events versus exposures, and run accumulations, all within the application in near real time.

At its annual Exceedance conference, RMS demonstrated how ExposureIQ will expand these capabilities to enable clients to accumulate on their insurance and reinsurance records. Thus, users can easily create structures that represent business hierarchies in an intuitive way. For the first time, clients will be able to accumulate between portfolios and transferors in a single application and take advantage of RMS’s comprehensive catalog of data derived from our market-leading modeling science.

Speaking at the RMS Exceedance annual conference, Cihan Biyikoglu, RMS Executive Vice President of ProductHe explained: “Exposure management is one of the most important aspects in terms of the overall profitability of the business and keeping the disposition to associated risk under control. Real-time exposure information, such as the RMS Event Response weather forecast, gives customers the insight and control they need during critical points before, during, and after an event. The inclusion of accumulation between portfolios and between transferors in this version takes portfolio analysis to an unprecedented level. RMS is aware of the importance of making decisions based on quality data and knowledge. ExposureIQ combines excellence in modeling with the flexibility, scale and performance of the cloud to enable companies to develop a complete view of their portfolio, optimize workflows, generate quality insights and improve profitability. “

About RMS

Risk Management Solutions, Inc. (RMS) helps insurers, financial markets, businesses and public bodies assess and manage global risk from natural and man-made disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, climate change, cyberattacks and pandemics. RMS models are the foundation of the nearly $ 2 trillion property and casualty insurance industry, and many insurers, reinsurers and brokers around the world rely on the scientific RMS model.

RMS pioneered the catastrophe risk industry and continues to lead innovation by combining advanced model science and data with leading-edge SaaS technology. Managers across multiple industries can address the risks of the future with RMS Risk Intelligence ™ (RI), our open, unified cloud platform for global risk, enabling them to leverage RMS HD models, rich data layers, intuitive applications and the APIs.

To continue supporting the industry’s transition to modern risk management, RMS spearheaded the Risk Data Open Standard (RDOS), a novel open data standard scheme designed to become a scalable, flexible and future-proof asset within modeling and analysis systems.

RMS is a trusted partner that enables effective risk management for better business decision making in risk identification and selection, risk mitigation, as well as underwriting and portfolio management.

Visit RMS.com for more information and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

