The world is experiencing the extraordinary pandemic crisis of COVID-19, associated with the endless climate crisis and the growing cyber threat. Markets, supply chains, economies, societies and assets can be highly susceptible to shocks and damage caused by these dynamically changing risks, presenting great challenges to understanding the impacts of these risks and recovery. Today, at the Exceedance® annual conference, RMS, the world leader in catastrophe risk solutions, underscored the high cost that acute and chronic risks represent, while demonstrating that informed decision-making requires next generation perceptions of risk. To help address these challenges, RMS announced new model updates during the conference – focusing on infectious diseases, climate and cyber risk.

During your presentation today, Mohsen Rahnama, Executive Vice President of Models, at RMS, he compared the lessons of COVID-19 with the response to climate change: “In the past 120 days, all daily actions were crucial to smooth the COVID-19 curve and offered us more data to obtain information about the results; Similarly, climate change has gradually influenced risk over the past 120 years and will do so in the years to come. In turn, actions taken annually by companies and organizations will be equally critical to understanding the totality of risks and the impacts of results. the parts of the insurance value chain, from acute risks from catastrophic events, such as hurricanes, to chronic risks, such as coastal floods at high tide. ”

In the same lecture, Pete Dailey, Vice President, Model Development at RMS, he stressed that science, data and models brought greater confidence to the relationship between climate change and insured risks. “An example is sea level, which we know, based on observations and physics, is rising globally and will continue to rise in the future. RMS is moving forward on two fronts: first, keeping the models up to date with the latest climate sciences , and second, developing new ways of projecting risks based on the future climate, both in the short and long term. In addition, due to COVID-19, extreme weather events occurring this year, such as a major hurricane, will potentially present a series of new challenges to insurers, such as the deployment of adjusters and claims processing, potentially while communities are social at a distance. RMS Event Response services provide crucial real-time information to these types of events to help address these challenges. ”

Businesses and governments are forced to understand risks deeper than ever, as well as they need modern technology and the highest quality and most advanced models in order to accomplish this challenging task.

RMS has recently improved key models to help customers deal with the risks posed by these chronic and acute disasters.

RMS Infectious Disease Model

The RMS Infectious Disease Model (MDI) provides insight into the likelihood of loss that can result from a full range of infectious disease pandemics, including COVID-19, and epidemics ranging from Influenza to Ebola. Most recently updated on the RMS LifeRisks® platform, version 2.7, the model captures the impact of infectious diseases on mortality and morbidity for various age groups in 59 different countries and considers the use of non-pharmaceutical interventions used to delay transmission across the population. Recent model updates capture improvements in global vaccine production and manufacturing capacity, availability and efficacy of pharmaceuticals, country-specific pandemic response and the underlying health of an insured portfolio, leading to a better understanding of how different factors affect pandemic mortality . To assess the dynamic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, RMS also offers projections on the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations by region, responding to regional mitigation measures. Customers can understand the expected impact of COVID-19 over a period of several months and obtain updated forecasts based on the development of risks and responses over time.

RMS Climate Models

RMS offers robust analysis through a global set of climate models for hurricanes / typhoons, extratropical cyclones, floods, severe convective storms, winter storms and forest fires. Based on consensus science and recent empirical data, RMS models incorporate the most important aspects and recent observations on climate change to ensure a stable and reliable view of risk. New advances with RMS Risk Intelligence ™ and Risk Modeler ™ 2.0 offer even more flexibility and computational power to RMS models. Customers can analyze their business book to measure current climate impacts, including consensus trends due to climate change, leveraging Risk Modeler 2.0 from June 2020, with their current RiskLink® or RMS Analytical Services solution. The results inform the expected and final risks. The High Definition Models of Severe Convective Storm in Europe are the newest climate models to be added to the global set of climate models and are available on RMS Analytical Services now and Risk Modeler 2.0 this summer.

RMS Cyber ​​Solutions

Initially launched in February 2016 in cooperation with the Cambridge Center for Risk Studies and eight insurance partnerships, the RMS cyber model was well received in the insurance market. The very dynamic nature of cyber risk translates into significant and regular annual improvements in the model since its first release, most recently with the launch of Cyber ​​Solutions, version 4.0 in October 2019. Improvements in version 4.0 included improved exposure data, new hazard data, a cyber loss module and computing enhancements. RMS continues this trajectory and is improving further in 2020 with its next release, Cyber ​​Solutions version 4.1, along with a new Cyber ​​Underwriting feature, which includes new and advanced panels for simplified subscription, which will be available in September 2020.

END

Related Ads:

RMS Launches New Products and Models on RMS Risk Intelligence, the Unified Cloud Platform for Global Risks

RMS Launches New High Definition Models for Severe Convective Storm in Europe

About RMS

Risk Management Solutions, Inc. (RMS) helps insurers, financial markets, companies and government agencies to assess and manage global risks from natural and man-made disasters, including hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, climate change, cyber and pandemics.

RMS leads the catastrophe risk industry that we help to pioneer, combining advanced model data and science with cutting edge technology. Leaders from across industries can address tomorrow’s risks through RMS Risk Intelligence, our open real-time exposure and risk management platform, allowing them to use RMS HD Models ™, rich data levels, intuitive applications and APIs that simply integrate with existing corporate systems.

RMS is a reliable solution partnership that allows for effective risk management for better underwriting, risk selection, mitigation and portfolio management business decision making.

Visit RMS.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2020 Risk Management Solutions, Inc. RMS, the RMS logo, and all other identified brands are trademarks of Risk Management Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks may be claimed as the property of others.

The original language text of this advertisement is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as a convenience only and should refer to the text in the original language, which is the only version of the text that has legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506006157/en/

Contact:

Matthew Longbottom (United Kingdom)

+44 (0) 7584 333485

prteam@rms.com

Devonne Cusi (USA)

+1 551 226 1604

prteam@rms.com

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

L reporter! analyzes cancellation of NBB

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra