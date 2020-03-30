Manel Kape

With the coronavirus pandemic halting various events around the world, UFC He’s on hiatus and close to signing a big boost for the flyweight division.

This is Manel Kape, who was crowned bantamweight champion of Rizin FF in December. Raphael Marinho from Combat.com revealed that the fighter reached an agreement with the organization.

Known for its strong striking, Manel reaches UFC with a record of 15-4. He is on a three win streak. In his last fight, he was crowned Rizin FF champion, after knocking out Kai Asakura in the second round.

The native of Angola debuted in the first semester. This is the second fighter of that country in the organization, the first was Joao Roque, who faced Jens Pulver in UFC 26, losing by unanimous decision.