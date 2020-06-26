Rivian continues to show the tests you are submitting to your electric cars with an eye toward starting production later this year, if the coronavirus crisis allows it. In this case, the American company shows the capacity of the Rivian R1T electric pick-up to face the most complicated challenges that arise between the sand, the cacti and the rocks of the Arizona desert. In a spectacular video, the electric drive system consisting of four motors, one on each wheel, is capable of overcoming obstacles, apparently, without much effort.

In recent weeks, Rivian has shown the progress of the construction of his new factory in Illinois, the strategy that he plans to continue with his network of “Superchargers” and the technology included in his batteries for proper cooling. Since you introduced its two electric 4x4s, the R1T and the R1SRivian has made it clear that his clients could venture with them in any natural space, whatever its characteristics. And from the beginning they have been willing to demonstrate it.

Now, in a video recorded in the Arizona desert, the Rivian R1T electric pick-up truck shows what it is capable of doing in the most difficult scenarios. The company itself has issued a statement in which it explains the intense test that the car has undergone and asks its future owners “to be responsible out there”, because this demonstration was carried out by an expert driver, in a closed circuit , with areas designed and maintained for this type of driving.

A palette of settings not yet confirmed

The mechanical configurations of the Rivian R1T and of R1S are identical, so that their only difference is the design of the body, pick-up and SUV respectively. In both cases they will have four electric motors Mounted inside each wheel, each with its own single-speed gearbox. They will be offered in various power levels: 300 kW (402 hp), 522 kW (700 hp) and 562 kW (753 hp). Each of them will be available with a battery of different capacity: 105 kWh and autonomy of more than 370 kilometers, 135 kWh and 480 kilometers, and finally 180 kWh and 643 kilometers. For recharging they have a system compatible with the CCS protocol capable of reaching up to 160 kW of power in direct current and up to 11 kW in three-phase alternating current.

For the simplest setup, 300 kW (402 hp) and 105 kWh of battery capacity, expected prices for now in the US market they are $ 69,000 (56,200 euros) for the R1T and $ 72,000 (6,300 euros) for the R1S. These are the reference prices expected by pre-order holders already open for both models.